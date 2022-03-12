New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after buying an additional 442,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 180,789 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE opened at $30.74 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

