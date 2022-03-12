New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

