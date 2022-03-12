New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 72,509 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
