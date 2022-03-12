New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 72,509 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

