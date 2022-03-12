Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Sells $233,730.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

