NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $22.41 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1,054.09, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $205.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.90% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

NREF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

