NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.57.

NGM opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

