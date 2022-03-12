Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nickel Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Nickel Mines stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Nickel Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.
