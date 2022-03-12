Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NIO stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

