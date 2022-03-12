Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

