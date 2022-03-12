Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSYS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.