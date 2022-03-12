North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOA. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

