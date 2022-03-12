NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NOV by 118,927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NOV by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,170,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,845,000 after purchasing an additional 886,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

