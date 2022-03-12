NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 7.9%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 629,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 938,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

