Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NUW stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $17.77.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
