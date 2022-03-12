Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NUW stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

