Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NEA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.