Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NEA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,004.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

