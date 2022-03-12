Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years.
NYSE NXC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $19.87.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
