Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE NXC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.