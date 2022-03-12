Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.

Shares of JQC opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 219,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

