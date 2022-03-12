Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $16.46.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
