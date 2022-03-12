Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of QQQX stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

