Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of QQQX stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
