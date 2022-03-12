Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

NYSE NPV opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

