Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.
NYSE NPV opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.