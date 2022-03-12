NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$13.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.
OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.69.
NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.
