NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Cormark

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$11.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.80.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.