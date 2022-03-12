NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 4,090 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after acquiring an additional 625,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,549,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.50 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

