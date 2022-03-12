NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.