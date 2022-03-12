NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 231,409 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

