NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by 65.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

