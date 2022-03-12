Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nyxoah alerts:

This table compares Nyxoah and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 5,771.19 -$13.99 million N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 11.60 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -11.94

Nyxoah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nyxoah and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.90%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.77% -20.08%

Summary

Nyxoah beats ClearPoint Neuro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.