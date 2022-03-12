Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

