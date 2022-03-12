O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 531,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

