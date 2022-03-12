Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $95,305,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Condire Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,177,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 139,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

