Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $10.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Shares of OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.76. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 4.95 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $96,762,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

