Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $57.95 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

