Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.30.
OXY stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 179,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
