Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.24. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 50,604 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

