Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $154.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.53. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

