Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.

OLPX opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

