Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
OLPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.
OLPX opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.
In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
