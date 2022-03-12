OLO (OLO) & The Competition Financial Survey

OLO (NYSE: OLO – Get Rating) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OLO to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OLO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million -$42.27 million -16.62 OLO Competitors $3.24 billion $445.73 million -63,206.09

OLO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OLO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 OLO Competitors 1295 6608 12026 342 2.56

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.74%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.68%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -28.30% -1.93% -1.74% OLO Competitors -15.77% -60.77% 3.19%

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

