Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

