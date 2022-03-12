One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Up 5.9% Following Earnings Beat

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $647.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.