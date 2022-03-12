Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 227 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

