Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 78,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,532. The company has a market cap of $353.43 million, a PE ratio of -212.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 77,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

