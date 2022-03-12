Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.56).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,558,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
