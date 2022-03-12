Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Opsens Company Profile (CVE:OPS)
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
