Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 21st

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

