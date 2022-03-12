Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 21st

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

Oracle has raised its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

