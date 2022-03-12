Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 148,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 134,555 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.