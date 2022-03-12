Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $92.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

