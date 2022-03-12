OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.95

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

