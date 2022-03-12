Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 2,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

