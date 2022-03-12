Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 11,638 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $7,222,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $1,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $1,174,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $3,902,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

